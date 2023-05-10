Award named in honour of Shawville native’s son

Connor Lalande Pontiac May 8, 2023 The inaugural Jeff Dean Above and Beyond award was given out at the Ottawa Fire Services Chief’s Award ceremony on April 27. An award made to recognize a participant of the Ottawa Fire Ventures program, the Jeff Dean Above and Beyond award was presented to Ethan Woolf by Ottawa Fire Chief Paul Hutt. The Ottawa Fire Ventures program is a partnership between Scouts Canada and the Ottawa Fire Service. Participants - who are between 14 and 17 - learn more about firefighting and have the opportunity to build skills necessary for a possible future career in the field. Jeff Dean, son of a Shawville native, was an Ottawa firefighter and the program’s first head trainer. Dean passed away in July of 2022.

