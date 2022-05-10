Thursday, May 12, 2022
Dwayne Lafontaine in front of Réparation Aylmer’s new location in Luskville.
Aylmer business finds new home in Luskville

Liz Draper

Jeremy Morse
Luskville May 11, 2022
Dwayne LaFontaine and his father, Michel, have ran their repair and rental shop, Réparation Aylmer, since the early 90s.
“We’re well-known for repairs,” said LaFontaine. “We originally started as a small engine repair shop, anything, lawn tractors, trimmers, chainsaws and we expanded into rental.”
Despite their namesake, Réparation Aylmer has operated . . .

