In Canada, and specifically in the Ottawa Valley, we claim Big Joe Mufferaw as our most famous lumberjack about who many tall tales and a few true ones were written or handed down from generation to generation. In the USA, there was also a very famous lumberjack, Paul Bunyon, who’s statue stands proudly beside his trusty Babe the Blue Ox in Minnesota. When I was a kid, stories about these two bigger than life shanty-men were intriguing. I knew that before skidders and track machines were used to move the heavy logs, lumberjacks used horses and oxen but when Paul’s ox was said to be blue I became very suspicious that the rest of the story was all a fairy tale too. I had seen many colours of cattle but never a blue one. Then when I was about six years old, our neighbour and his family moved from a farm about 15 miles away and brought the family milk cow with them because there was about 10 acres where their home was. The cow was not only a family pet and provider of all the milk for them but she was a blue brindle cow. I was fascinated with her colour. She wasn’t really . . .

