Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Chris Judd 

Babe the blue ox

Liz Draper

In Canada, and specifically in the Ottawa Valley, we claim Big Joe Mufferaw as our most famous lumberjack about who many tall tales and a few true ones were written or handed down from generation to generation. In the USA, there was also a very famous lumberjack, Paul Bunyon, who’s statue stands proudly beside his trusty Babe the Blue Ox in Minnesota.
When I was a kid, stories about these two bigger than life shanty-men were intriguing. I knew that before skidders and track machines were used to move the heavy logs, lumberjacks used horses and oxen but when Paul’s ox was said to be blue I became very suspicious that the rest of the story was all a fairy tale too.
I had seen many colours of cattle but never a blue one. Then when I was about six years old, our neighbour and his family moved from a farm about 15 miles away and brought the family milk cow with them because there was about 10 acres where their home was. The cow was not only a family pet and provider of all the milk for them but she was a blue brindle cow.
I was fascinated with her colour. She wasn’t really . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca