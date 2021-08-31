Back-to-back movies in Otter Lake

The movies featured were The Legend of Sarila, followed by Cats and Dogs 3: Paws Unite. According to Director General Andrea Lafleur, the event was funded through the MRC Pontiac’s cultural fund.

The Otter Lake Recreational Association invited residents out to the Raymond Johnson Community Centre for back-to-back outdoor movies screenings last Saturday.

