Back-to-back movies in Otter Lake

Julien St-Jean
Otter Lake August 28, 2021
The Otter Lake Recreational Association invited residents out to the Raymond Johnson Community Centre for back-to-back outdoor movies screenings last Saturday.
The movies featured were The Legend of Sarila, followed by Cats and Dogs 3: Paws Unite. According to Director General Andrea Lafleur, the event was funded through the MRC Pontiac’s cultural fund.
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca