Bake sale makes a change

Zainab Al-Mehdar

Pontiac Aug 31, 2022

After a few friends in the community came together to raise awareness and money for families impacted by the war in Ukraine, the organization in Poland decided to share how the Pontiac’s contribution has helped many families.

It all started when Sophie (Lisowski) Ringrose, a resident of the Pontiac, heard about the effects of the war as she has family members in Poland who were witnessing it.

Wanting to help, Ringrose and her friend Marilyn Amyotte along with many of their friends decided to raise money to send support. On June 18, they held a bake sale that took place at the Campbell’s Bay Legion. The bake sale amassed over $4,000, and all the proceeds went directly to the humanitarian group in Przemyśl, directly supporting Ukrainian refugees.

On July 21 through a Facebook post, the Hope Foundation thanked the Pontiac community for their contribution. “Thanks to these wonderful women who organized the “Bake Sale” we are able to open a place in Przemyśl, right on the border of Ukraine, where we will materialistically support refugees.”

With the money, the organization was able to renovate and equip a place to support families and give them a safe place to stay, the house can hold up to 60 individuals. In addition, the Hope Foundation was also able to provide hygiene kits and the basic necessities for the start of the school year to families with young kids, as well as provide food to families.

“Thank you, Sophie and Donna Ringrose, Marilyn Amyotte and everyone involved in this event, without you our project would not have been possible, we will keep you updated on our activities,” they said in the Facebook post.