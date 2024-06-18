Barbecue scores big for Shawville minor hockey

Members of the Shawville and District Minor Hockey Association (SDMHA) community spent Saturday afternoon in the Giant Tiger parking lot serving up hot dogs, hamburgers and selling homemade baked goods donated by families of the association. The BBQ and bake sale raised $2,016 for the association, said SDMHA vice-president Holly Lalonde, who was in charge of the fundraiser. She said the money helps to keep player registration costs down.

