Because of the money

Since September, I’ve been asked several times, “Is the government telling farmers that they have to quit using chemical fertilizer?” The short answer is no. We have watched large organized farmer protests in Holland and other countries because they thought that their government was forcing them to stop using chemical fertilizer. This subject will require more time to give all the answers than can be covered in a little column in the paper. This will be a very short, condensed version. Fifty some years ago when I attended Agricultural College, crop science professors told the class that it was better economically to dump the manure over the hill and buy chemical fertilizer to spread on our fields because it took more time and money to haul and spread manure than it was worth compared to buying and spreading commercial fertilizer. Back in the early 1960s, many farmers didn’t use any . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca