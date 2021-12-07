Friday, December 10, 2021
The new Art Pontiac Board of Directors (from left) Caitlyn Brubacher, Claire Taillefer, Cheryl Ann Beillard, Philip Daniels, and Francesca Fantacci.
News 

Big changes at Art Pontiac AGM

Liz Draper

Nikki Buechler
Portage-du-Fort Dec 3, 2021
The Pontiac Artists’ Association Annual General Meeting was held on December 3rd at the Stone School Gallery, in Portage-du-Fort.
There were just over a dozen people in attendance, many of whom were active in presenting information during the meeting. There is a sense that everyone knows everyone.
After the customary introductions and opening . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca