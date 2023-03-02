Big Changes for Ski Pontiac

Alina Holmes Pontiac February 25, 2023 After a somewhat tumultuous start to the season, Ski Pontiac held its Annual General Meeting last Saturday at Astra Estates in Bristol, the new home to its popular ski and snowshoe trails. They reported one of the most successful moonlight skis in Ski Pontiac’s history, with over

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca