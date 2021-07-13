Bike repair stations installed on PPJ

Julien St-Jean
Pontiac July 13, 2021
The Carrefour jeunesse-emploi du Pontiac’s local division, Le Défriche, has built eight new bike repair stations across the PPJ as part of their equipiste project.
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca