Bird and small farm animal buy/sell day Pontiac Farmers’ Market

Connor Lalande Clarendon June 17, 2023 Vendors and shoppers from far and wide gathered for Pontiac Farmers’ Market’s bird and small farm animal buy/sell day this past Saturday. Held at R and R Farms, located at the western end of the Seventh Line in Clarendon, the themed market event provided a venue for the purchase and sale of chickens, rabbits and other small farm animals, along with animal husbandry equipment necessary for the raising of the animals. From the faint clucking of chicks and the piercing crowing of roosters to excited kids dashing about, the place was alive with small creatures. In addition to the main draw of small farm animals, vendors selling artisan crafts, food and other market staples were also present. Isaac Crawford, aged nine, was busy selling lemonade to thirsty attendees. Having sold almost all the lemonade he brought for the day, he says he used some of the money to buy some new chickens for himself. “I wanted to come and make some money and sell some stuff,” Crawford said. According to Crawford, the strawberry lemonade was his biggest seller of the day. Pontiac Farmers’ Market is held weekly from May until October.

