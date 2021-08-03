Boat rally for charity comes to the Ottawa River

The event by and for Les Maison de Familie du Pontiac, (MFD) had been in the works for months prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused it to be cancelled indefinitely.

A long-delayed fundraiser brought a large crowd of boaters to Fort Coulonge over the weekend to raise money in support of local families.

