Book Launch – From Derry to the Pontiac

GLEN HARTLE Shawville October 21, 2022 It’s not easy making family history interesting for anyone not part of that same history and crafting a book along those lines is doubly difficult. Enter, Nancy Dale Conroy. Nancy came back to her family roots in the Pontiac on October 21 to introduce her newly penned From Derry to the Pontiac and, if the launch is any indication, she has succeeded in making her family story a compelling one. On hand at the Little Red Wagon Winery were more than 60 folk including family, friends, enthusiasts, archivists, genealogists and local residents resulting in a completely diverse, dynamic and robust atmosphere where book signings were aplenty and where the topic of conversation in all corners ranged from the book, to the Pontiac, to legacy and beyond. It was electric. Nancy, self-described as talkative and yet shy, is an energetic bundle of fast-talking joy and her enthusiasm for her roots and her story have not ebbed at publication. If anything, they have reached new heights as interest in her book exceeds expectations. “I worked in the public service for 20 years and did a lot of analytical work so I’m used to writing – for me it wasn’t work” says Nancy elaborating on how her skillset lent itself to her role as genealogist-cum-author. “I like doing the research – I like doing the writing and I’ll probably keep doing it whether I write a book again or not.” Lee Ann Eckhardt Smith, who Nancy acknowledges as her editor, suggests at least part of Nancy’s talent lies in . . .

