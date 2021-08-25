Book signing by local author at the Little Red Wagon Winery

Fans of the Calvin Watters book series came out to the Little Red Wagon Winery last Saturday as author Luke Murphy signed copies of his latest book in the saga, Finders Keepers. The book is the sixth written by Murphy and the third he’s self-published. “Every book seems to get better and better,” said Murphy. “When you’re writing in a series, it gets a little bit easier because you know the characters.”

