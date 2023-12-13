Bouffe Pontiac holds annual food drive

Liz Draper Shawville Dec. 7, 2023 Bouffe Pontiac held its annual food drive at various locations throughout the Pontiac on Thursday, including two intersections in Shawville, one on Allumettes Island and one in Campbell’s Bay. The food drive ran from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Those passing by were able to give monetary or food donations to help with the food bank’s busiest time of the year. Bouffe Pontiac Director General Kim Laroche told THE EQUITY that the three-hour event raised $10,500, and that the food bank also received 488.8 kgs of food donations.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca