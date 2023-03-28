Boutique Bronson celebrates opening of new location

Shawville fashion outlet, Boutique Bronson, welcomed patrons into their newly opened location during a grand reopening event that ran from March 23 until March 25. A staple within the Pontiac fashion scene since its opening in November of 2021, Boutique Bronson retails fashion garments and accessories catered to a wide variety of age groups and styles. According to co-owner of Boutique Bronson, Kimberly Boucher, the new location comes with a number of benefits including increased storage space, two change rooms and wider walkways between clothing racks. “It’s been a lot of work,” said Boucher. “Thankfully I have very supportive parents who put in many 10-hour days to make it a reality.” Along with the opportunity to shop and see the newly opened space, customers were entered into a door prize draw wherein they could win a $25 gift certificate for the store. Co-owner of Boutique Bronson, Gail Bronson-Boucher, said that she was grateful for the support that the business has received from the local community at its previous location and was hopeful that the patronage would continue. “I am very excited,” said Bronson-Boucher. “We all worked hard at it.”

