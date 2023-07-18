Bretzlaff family reunion marks 155 years since settlement

Glen Hartle

Ladysmith July 14-16, 2023

Anyone having spent time in and around Ladysmith, Shawville or Arnprior will likely have heard of the Bretzlaff family name. Heck, over the years that name has been associated with everything from farmers to school teachers, artists to musicians, hotels to general stores, and funeral parlours to Dairy Queen restaurants.

Before any of that, though, the name was associated with immigrant homesteaders. Lured to the newly formed Dominion of Canada, four siblings arrived from then-Prussia in 1868 with two more joining in 1872 from the nascent German Empire. All were aiming to chart a new and better course for their livelihood, little realizing just how successful they would be. History, will record that they made a better life for themselves and that their singular move had a profound impact on entire communities and many generations that have followed.

The best part? They’re not done yet.

Over the weekend of July 14-16, the Bretzlaff family celebrated their sixth family reunion following on previous renditions in 1983, 1993, 2003, 2013 and, most recently, 2018. The first reunion was at the 115th anniversary of arrival, with the current one marking 155. Activities were headquartered in the Thorne Community Recreation Association (TCRA) in Ladysmith.

The original 1983 organizing committee of Clara Steinke, Roy Bretzlaff, Mel Bretzlaff, Lorne Bretzlaff, Clarence Bretzlaff, Meynard Bretzlaff, Paul Bretzlaff, Ernie Bretzlaff and Elma Bretzlaff had the vision and understanding of the importance of kinship both for themselves and for those to follow. They laid the groundwork and familial impetus for an event complete with a family crest and anthem, a broad range of family-themed souvenirs in a well-planned marketplace, an entire room dedicated to learning and sharing family artifacts and history, a slideshow of memories and updates, a silent auction and raffle, a wide range of games and activities designed to encourage fellowship and, if that wasn’t enough, a catered dinner, specialized service of worship, Sunday brunch and take-away containers of homemade sauerkraut.

Roy Bretzlaff, in his closing comments at that first event, mentioned that three things were key to this event and others that were to follow. His brother Lorne added a fourth, with that list becoming: renewal, cooperation, future and past. That is to say, the reunion renews family bonds; would not be possible without broad cooperation from a wide number of people; infuses the future with continued energy dedicated to kinship; and is paramount to continued understanding of past roots.

Heady stuff. And yet, for all of the deliberate machinations seemingly designed with legacy afoot, the reunion felt like a really large backyard barbecue to which everyone wanted an invite. There were officially some 200 registrants and it seems that spillover brought that number higher.

The organizing committee for the 2023 reunion consisted of: Karen Bretzlaff, Marlene Pasch, Joyce Schock, Sheri-Lyn Schock, Nelda Bretzlaff, Denver Bretzlaff, Wendy Younge and Carol Bretzloff-Holmes. Together, they crafted and ran what has to be considered a wonderfully successful family reunion bordering on community fair.

Event emcee Phil Holmes continued an opening night tradition of recognizing the eldest members of the family tree, now grandchildren and great-grandchildren to the original six, and all of whom are still keen to be a part of the story unfolding around them.

Newcomers to, and guests of, the family were well-advised to visit the History Room for an overview orientation of things as almost any conversation with attendees would introduce a variety of locations and names requiring some background. The room contained a fascinating array of artifacts, photographs, written words and genealogical maps and in our world of today where information can be so overwhelming that it becomes white noise, this room was a museum of intrigue where down-scrolling was not necessary. If anything, only chairs were missing so that one might linger longer with the shadows of the past. A shared past.

One of the planned activities, in particular, has proven to be very popular and this year was no different. The “Self-Guided Bretzlaff Homestead Tour” provided participants with a map and tourist-style guide book complete with information package directing them not only to the original six homesteads but to other points of interest along the way. It is, after all, much more interesting to share the story of great-great-great-great-grandpa Frederick while looking at his original log home and more likely to imbue a continued sense of family.

Just as some of the original committee members made their way to Germany in search of family roots, one can envision Bretzlaff descendants in years to come making their way to Ladysmith and surrounds in search of the same. And thanks to an enduring dedication to family, they are likely to find a rich tapestry welcoming them home.

Bretzlaff Reunion 2023 committee members, left to right: Karen Bretzlaff, Marlene Pasch, Joyce Schock, Sheri-Lyn Schock, Nelda Bretzlaff, Denver Bretzlaff.

Original 1983 reunion committee members, brothers Roy, Mel and Lorne Bretzlaff cut the cake. Sylvia Bretzlaff looks closely at a display in the Family History Room.