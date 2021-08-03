‘Bringing back a sense of community’: Harbour Square Park hosts weekend games

The fundraiser featured a variety of games, such as oversized tic tac toe, ring toss, rocket toss and more. Prizes were available to be won from a raffle and through the sand castle competition.

Harbour Square Park was the site of games and a sand castle building competition last Saturday when the non-profit of the same name held a fundraiser fun day.

