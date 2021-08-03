Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Back row, left to right: Bob Simpson, Chris Case, Bob Tovee and Samantha Fleury. Middle row, left to right: Simpson, Les Brinkworth, Annette Keller, Nichole Thompson and Sharon Brinkworth. Front row, left to right: Zacharie Thompson and Frank Sofalvi.
Highlight Local Events News 

‘Bringing back a sense of community’: Harbour Square Park hosts weekend games

Julien St-Jean , , ,

Julien St-Jean

Portage du Fort July 31, 2021

Harbour Square Park was the site of games and a sand castle building competition last Saturday when the non-profit of the same name held a fundraiser fun day. 

The fundraiser featured a variety of games, such as oversized tic tac toe, ring toss, rocket toss and more. Prizes were available to be won from a raffle and through the sand castle competition.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca