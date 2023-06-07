Bristol Community Association holds bike safety day

Connor Lalande Norway Bay June 3, 2023 In an effort to keep cyclists safe along their streets, the Bristol Community Association held a bike safety day at the rink in Norway Bay this past Saturday. Billed as an educational event for cyclists to learn more about the importance of safe bicycle operation, bike safety day drew in 26 children participants and their guardians. A representative from the Sûreté du Québec, Sgt. Frederic Gagnon, was on hand to deliver the bike safety talk. Gagnon spoke on topics like the importance of helmets and how, when biking with a group, each cyclist should be on the right side of the road in a single file. “We are here for two main reasons. First, is to make . . .

