Bristol Fire Department raising funds for rescue boat

Julien St-Jean
Bristol July 15, 2021
The Bristol Fire Department is trying to raise funds to buy a boat for performing water rescues.
In the past two years, the department has received three calls to perform water rescues. In these situations, they’ve had to borrow boats from the police department or use commercial boats, which are not made for these types of rescues.
