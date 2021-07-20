Bristol Fire Department raising funds for rescue boat

In the past two years, the department has received three calls to perform water rescues. In these situations, they’ve had to borrow boats from the police department or use commercial boats, which are not made for these types of rescues.

The Bristol Fire Department is trying to raise funds to buy a boat for performing water rescues.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca