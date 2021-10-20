Bristol Market vendors’ first car rally and scavenger hunt a success

Carole St-Aubin
Bristol Oct.16, 2021
Members of the Bristol Market organized their first car rally on Saturday.
The group hosts their market every Saturday throughout the summer months at the Norway Bay public beach, with up to 20 vendors who offer a variety of goods throughout the summer, according to one of the organizers, Lana Cowley.
