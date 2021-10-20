Bristol Market vendors’ first car rally and scavenger hunt a success

The group hosts their market every Saturday throughout the summer months at the Norway Bay public beach, with up to 20 vendors who offer a variety of goods throughout the summer, according to one of the organizers, Lana Cowley.

Members of the Bristol Market organized their first car rally on Saturday.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca