Bristol program offers opportunities for seniors to reconnect

Social activities, workshops and information sessions enable seniors to take a safe step out of pandemic-induced isolation towards better health and well-being
SOPHIE KUIJPER DICKSON
Bristol September 15, 2022
“It’s going to sound like a room filled with Rice Krispies,” laughed Peggy Hodgins-Macgregor, guiding a group of about 45 seniors through chair yoga on a sunny fall day in Norway Bay.
Her joke, exaggerating the sound of stiff bodies stretching and cracking, was appreciated by the crowd.
Chair yoga was just one activity in a full morning of workshops and . . .
