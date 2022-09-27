Bristol program offers opportunities for seniors to reconnect

SOPHIE KUIJPER DICKSON Bristol September 15, 2022 “It’s going to sound like a room filled with Rice Krispies,” laughed Peggy Hodgins-Macgregor, guiding a group of about 45 seniors through chair yoga on a sunny fall day in Norway Bay. Her joke, exaggerating the sound of stiff bodies stretching and cracking, was appreciated by the crowd. Chair yoga was just one activity in a full morning of workshops and . . .

Social activities, workshops and information sessions enable seniors to take a safe step out of pandemic-induced isolation towards better health and well-being

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca