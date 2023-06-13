Bristol sees possible path forward for Norway Bay chip stand

Connor Lalande Norway Bay June 8, 2023 The municipality of Bristol and the owner of My Way Chipstand in Norway Bay have come to an agreement that should allow the business to open “within the coming weeks”, according to Bristol Mayor Brent Orr. In late April, the municipality denied My Way Chipstand an operating permit for the upcoming summer season. According to Orr, the municipality made the decision to initially deny the permit due to the dilapidated state of a building that is located adjacent to the business. The property that My Way Chipstand operates on, Orr explained, is within the same property boundary as the deteriorating building, the former home of a general store on Wharf Road. “The building is in a state of disrepair and . . .

