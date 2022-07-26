Bryson Boat Poker Run

Zainab Al-Mehdar Bryson July 16, 2022 After a successful first year, the Bryson Recreational Association organized their second Boat Poker Run. On July 16, boaters with family and friends set out to win the best hand in poker. Around 72 boaters went from Bryson to Fort-Coulonge at different locations to pick up a card in an envelope and at . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca