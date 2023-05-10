Bryson cleanup day

Connor Lalande Bryson May 6, 2023 In an annual effort to beautify the community, the Bryson Revitalization Committee held its community cleanup day event this past Saturday. With the early May sun beating down on them from overhead, approximately 20 volunteers from throughout Bryson signed up to clean up trash along various areas of the community, including roadways and public parks. Community cleanup day organizer and Bryson Revitalization Committee member, Lucienne LaSalle, said that she is thankful for all who came out and that the event is an important display of community pride. “It’s the 150th anniversary for Bryson this year and we have the RCMP Musical ride coming, so we want everything to look nice,” said LaSalle. Those who participated in the event were entered into a draw wherein they could win a $25 gift card for Bryson Mart. A free hot dog lunch was served to all participants at the Bryson Town Hall subsequent to the event’s conclusion.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca