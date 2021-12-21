Buckling down again. Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube calls the situation “critical”

Carole St-Aubin

Pontiac Dec. 22

In a press conference held on Dec. 20, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé reported the highest daily increase in COVID-19 (of 4,571) cases since Jan. 3, 2020 when the province was hit with the second wave of the virus.

According to the Quebec government, these numbers are a cause for alarm and merited a readjustment of the current restrictive measures instituted across the province.

Restrictions currently in effect include the closing of schools, bars, theaters, cinemas and spas. Restaurants can open between five a.m. and 10 p.m.

Working from home is now mandatory and officials advise against unessential travel during the holidays.

Entertainment venues as well as sports competitions and tournaments have also been shut down.

Vaccination passports will now be required at places of worship.

While the number of people allowed at indoor gatherings over the holiday season was previously set at 20, in a Dec. 16 press conference Premier Legault announced the number was now reduced to 10 vaccinated members of up to three different households.

In a press conference held on Dec. 17, CISSSO announced that there were currently two COVID hospitalizations in Pontiac.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé also announced that the province will be distributing 10 million rapid testing kits to more than 1,900 pharmacies in Quebec, adding that each individual will be permitted up to five free kits per 30-day period.

In an effort to stay ahead of the rising curve, the government is also planning to accelerate the distribution of the third dose of the vaccine to younger age groups early in the new year. The previously required six-month wait for the third dose of the vaccine has now been reduced to three months before Quebecers can receive the “booster shot.”

The walk-in clinic at the Recreation Centre in Campbell’s Bay is still open on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for people aged 12 and up wishing to receive their first or second dose of the vaccine. (Vaccines provided are Pfizer or Moderna according to availability).

Vaccination proof

Vaccination proof is mandatory in Quebec for those 13 years of age and older. To validate the person’s identity, a photo ID is obligatory for those 16 to 75. For people 15 and younger and those who are 76 or older, the proof of identification does not require a photo.

A new proof of vaccination meeting the pancanadian requirement is also available for people who must travel out of Quebec. It is recognized across the Canadian provinces as well as several American states and other countries of the world.

However, the Quebec QR code can still be used across the province and is sufficient proof, unless individuals plan to travel out- of-province.

The new electronic proof of vaccination can be downloaded from the following link: http://covid19.quebec.ca/PreuveVaccinale, in either a PDF letter format, onto a mobile device or in paper form, but must be a quality printed version.

Meanwhile appointments can still be made on the vaccination portal at Québec.ca/vaccinCOVID or by calling 1-877-644-4545.

People 65 and over were able to book an appointment for the third dose as of Dec. 20 and those 60 and over can book as of Dec. 27. The three-month interval since receiving the last dose of their vaccine must be observed.

The holiday schedule for COVID screening at the mobile Mansfield et Pontefract multi service centre are as follows:

Wednesday Dec. 22 - 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Thursday Dec. 23 - 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Friday Dec. 24 - 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Saturday Dec. 25 - Closed

Sunday Dec. 26 - Closed

Monday Dec. 27 - 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday Dec. 28 - 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday Dec. 29 - 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Thursday Dec 30 - 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Friday Dec 31 - 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Saturday Jan.1 - Closed

Sunday Jan. 2 - Closed

Monday Jan. 3 - 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday Jan. 4 - 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

In a Dec. 18 press conference CISSSO stated that there were currently two COVID hospitalizations in the Pontiac, and listed the following numbers of cases on its website for Pontiac’s local network of services as of Dec. 20:

Bristol: 6 (no increase)

Bryson: 10 (no increase)

Campbell’s Bay: 18 (no increase)

Chichester: 8 (no increase)

Clarendon: 5 or less

Fort-Coulonge: 53 (+2)

Île-du-Grand-Calumet: 8 (no increase)

L’Îsles-aux-Allumettes: 25 (no increase)

Litchfield: 5 or less (no increase)

Mansfield and Pontefract: 103 (+1)

Otter Lake: 10 (no increase)

Portage-du-Fort: 5 or less (no increase)

Shawville: 39 (+3)

Sheenboro: 5 or less (no increase)

Thorne: 5 or less (no increase)

Waltham: 12 (no increase)