Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Alex Boivin, a new resident of the Pontiac demonstrated moves to some kids during his first skateboarding workshop.
Features Highlight 

‘Building the system to create my own job’ said Alex Boivin, skateboarder

Liz Draper

Coming to the Pontiac hoping to make a business out of his passion, Alex Boivin faced many roadblocks. But rather than walking away from it, he decided to create a federation to allow him to teach and build a skateboarding business.
It all started for Boivin when he moved to the region in 2021, with his wife Jade Desroches. He met her while . . .

