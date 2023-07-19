Bulky waste collection week in the Municipality of Pontiac

Connor Lalande Pontiac July 17, 2023 The Municipality of Pontiac will be conducting a “bulky waste collection week” from July 17 to 21. Conducted four times a year, the distinct garbage collection week will allow citizens to place larger than normal items for pickup on their curbside. “Please note that bulky objects must be out by 7:00 a.m. on the morning of the garbage collection. The contractor will pick up bulky items on the same day as the garbage collection only,” reads the general information page on the Municipality of Pontiac website. Examples of accepted items are bathtubs, mattresses, wooden furniture and artificial Christmas trees. Items that will not be accepted include tires, electronic devices, building materials and dead animals (if it’s on the list, you know someone’s tried it). For more information on what is or is not accepted, visit the Municipality of Pontiac website.

