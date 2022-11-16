Bullying vs. kindness

Bullying is named after the way a bull on the farm sometimes acts. Farmers have to deal with boss animals who think that they control the pen, the pasture, the feed bunk and even stalls that are used for sleeping or resting.

When a bully roams the barn chasing animals away from the water bowel, the feed bunk, or even a place to rest a farmer has to take action to deal with that animal. The easiest way is to move that bully to another pen where there is a boss cow that never shows aggression unless provoked by another cow. Usually after a few skirmishes with that boss cow, the wanna-be bully has been put in her place by the boss cow and the bully finds out that she is no longer the bully of that pen.

Farmers have learned early that their animals are more productive if all stress is removed from their life. They must have adequate nutritious feed, water, a dry clean bed, protection from the cold and too much heat, and most of all they must have a bully free environment.

Our farm is occasionally the recipient of an unwanted cat. Last week a nice, clean cat who is not much more than a big kitten was dropped at our barn. The bully cat of the barn wouldn’t let it eat, drink or even be within eyesight of that bully cat. If someone doesn’t soon give that little cat a new home we may have to relocate the bully cat.

Bullying has become a problem at many of our schools where some kids are not only bullied in school but also on the streets and even on the Internet. If not stopped, the bullied child will experience lower grades, health problems and eventually either leave that school or even die from suicide.

The most harmful to the world type of bullying is when a leader of a country decides to force a certain dress code, oppress girls, declare certain religions unacceptable, declare a language superior to another, or aggressively take over another country.

Recently, we have felt the harm when a legally defeated political party has tried to over-through the government, create chaos in the streets and disrupt trade and living in general. This type of bullying can cost millions of dollars and sometimes thousands of lives. These bullies eventually either get defeated, caught and punished, or just get old and die. In the meantime; The cost to mankind in both money and lives can be enormous.

More-often, some huge multi-national groups can use questionable science, huge and expensive lobbying to persuade consumers, governments and even universities to accept products and techniques to not only pad the bottom line of their financial statements but cost consumers both in the pocket book and with the declining health of families. Organized crime has used bullying methods to control more practices and items than I could write in this column.

Enough of these bullying practices that all the people who read this column could add enough to that we would all get depressed. Nov. 13 was International Kindness Day which we could all make a part of, every day of our lives. Whether it’s opening a door for a stranger, checking on a neighbour that you have not seen out today, or just calling a friend who you don’t see often, you will feel as much joy as the person who you helped.

With today’s high cost of fuel, giving a neighbour a ride to the grocery store or the food bank could mean the difference in them eating today or not. Just saying hello, how are you could be the nicest thing that person has heard all week.

Living in this part of the best country in the world is often taken for granted. Dad told us that a smile and a wave cost us nothing, but it gains us friends and makes someone else feel appreciated. Things that you remember the most in life are where you had the best meals and your friends.

Friendship beats bullying every time.