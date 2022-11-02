Café 349 – 20 Years and Counting

Glen Hartle Shawville Nov. 2, 2022 It doesn’t take long after arriving in Shawville to find one’s way to Café 349. This, either because there’s really only one business street or, more likely, because someone has recommended the café as a place to go or perhaps, even, you’re on a return trip to the café, already well aware that it is a great place to go. The credit for that falls squarely on one person, although she will not hear of such things and so we will quietly have this chat while she isn’t in the room. Shhhhhhh – let’s keep this between ourselves, shall we? I am, of course, speaking of Ruth Hahn, who opened . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca