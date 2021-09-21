Caisse Desjardins des Rivières de Pontiac holds barbecue fundraiser

The barbecue went on throughout the lunch hours, serving a number of guests with burgers, hot dogs and soft drinks. All money from the barbecue’s sales went towards United Way, which according to those running the barbecue, do a lot to help out within the community.

Caisse Desjardins des Rivières de Pontiac held their sixth annual barbecue fundraiser in support of United Way Centraide on Friday.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca