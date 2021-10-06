Campbell’s Bay council raises a flag of awareness

Carole St-Aubin
Campbell’s Bay Sept. 30, 2021
Campbell’s Bay councillors gathered in the early morning hours on Thursday to raise a flag in tribute to the first Truth and Reconciliation Day.
“The reason we decided to do it this early,” said Mayor Maurice Beauregard, “is to give our councillors a chance to attend before they go off to work.”
