Thursday, October 7, 2021
Campbell’s Bay mayor, Maurice Beauregard assists municipal worker Denis Dagenais as he raises the flag to commemorate the first Day of Truth and Reconcilliation.
Campbell’s Bay mayor, Maurice Beauregard assists municipal worker Denis Dagenais as he raises the flag to commemorate the first Day of Truth and Reconcilliation.
Highlight News 

Campbell’s Bay council raises a flag of awareness

Jorge Maria , ,

Carole St-Aubin
Campbell’s Bay Sept. 30, 2021 

Campbell’s Bay councillors gathered in the early morning hours on Thursday to raise a flag in tribute to the first Truth and Reconciliation Day.

“The reason we decided to do it this early,” said Mayor Maurice Beauregard, “is to give our councillors a chance to attend before they go off to work.”

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca