Campbell’s Bay Legion celebrates 75 years

Connor Lalande

Campbell’s Bay

June 17, 2023

The RA hall in Campbell’s Bay was packed Saturday evening for the 75th anniversary celebration of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 162. In a commemoration of the Legion’s enduring legacy of supporting veterans and contributing to the vitality of the community, people from throughout the Pontiac came to revel in the organization’s dedicated work.

Pontiac MP Sophie Chatel attended the event to present honorary King Charles III coronation pins to two veterans and longtime Legion members, Richard Bowie and Alan Hill. Both are past presidents of Legion Branch 162 and have held multiple positions within the organization.

“We received 25 King Charles III coronation pins and we have discretion to give them to 25 people in our communities,” said Pontiac MP Sophie Chatel, explaining how each MP was empowered to bestow the honorary pins as they saw fit. “I decided to give it to Richard Bowie and Alan Hill for their services both to our country and their engagement with the Legion and other veterans as well.”

“We are able to enjoy the freedom and democracy that we have because of the sacrifices that they’ve made. And so I am very, very proud to be part of this ceremony tonight. ‘Grateful’ is the word I would use to describe how I feel. I know every year we have Remembrance Day, but I think that we need more just to remind ourselves that freedom and democracy are something we always need to be fighting for.”

The celebration was also billed as an important fundraiser for Legion Branch 162, with tickets costing $10 for general entrance and $30 for those who also wanted supper. With no shortage of food, supper was a choice of roast beef or chicken breast.

The event was run completely by volunteers with all servers, cooks, bartenders and musical acts donating their time.

“We should have had this celebration two years ago. But because of Covid, we wanted to be sure it was safe to have a big crowd, so we waited ‘til this year. This is actually our 77 year,” said President of Legion Branch 162 Ron Woodstock.

“This is extra special for me because my dad was in the war,” said Legion volunteer Mona Woodstock, explaining that her father was a veteran of the Second World War. “The Legion is very important to me. I just feel that it’s kind of losing ground because today, in schools, they aren’t taught as much history with the wars and the sacrifices that my father and people his age made. It is something that should be celebrated whenever we can.”