Canada Day celebrations return to the Pontiac

Brett Thoms

Pontiac July 1, 2022

Sheenboro held its first Canada Day since 2019.

“It just feels like it’s a homecoming for Sheen,” said Jean Gleason, who is on the Sheenboro Canada Day committee. “This is a community that has a lot of summer residents and we haven’t seen some of them for three years because everybody’s been quarantined with covid. And being residents outside of Quebec, they actually often were not allowed to come to their cottages. So it just feels like a big weight has been lifted. And everybody is just so happy just to be able to be here and celebrate.”

This year’s Canada Day celebrations in Sheenboro started with a church service, followed by a pancake breakfast. Doris Ranger, mayor of Sheenboro, said there were about 175 attendees at the breakfast.

The rest of the day saw live music from the band Adam’s Buoys, face painting, a barbecue, a silent auction and other games.

The highlight of the day was the parade which saw floats and an array of other vehicles throw candy to the large crowd of spectators. Notably there was a group of Sheenboro’s line dancers following the float.

Gleason said Canada Day celebrations in Sheenboro are unique due to its Irish and Indigenous heritage.

“We have a very rich Irish heritage and so you’re going to see when you see the floats there’s going to be a lot of green and shamrocks,” said Gleason. “There’s going to be a lot of Irish music playing and fiddling”.

However, Sheenboro was unable to get an Indigenous group to perform some welcoming drumming this year.

Overall the organizers estimate that about 500 people showed up to watch the parade

“It’s just beautiful,” said Ranger about the celebrations.

Otter Lake celebrations for Canada Day were in full swing at 2 p.m. with a parade. Many activities were organized such as face painting and a bouncy castle. There was a live band and a barbecue and at dusk and they ended the night with fireworks.

The event was organized by the Otter Lake Recreation Association, who were thanked by Terry Lafleur and André Fortin who were also there with their families enjoying the festivities.

Ethan Richard and Hendrix Chevalier race in the Canada Day soapbox races.

Sheyann Hodgins waves from the top of the Giant Tiger float.

Friends and family gathered at the legion in Quyon to celebrate Canada Day. From left to right Anthony Nugent, Lindsay Nugent, Poppy Nugent, Kendra Johnston, Stevie Johnston, Ben Duquette, Kayla Duquette, and Raymie Duquette

Vanessa and Deacon Laroque dressed in red to celebrate Canada.

Alyshia LaSalle and Ava Loyer enjoying the new play structure in Quyon before lining up

to have their faces painted.

Karen and Bryan Smith ride in the Shawville parade.

Emily Lebel paints Cara Dome’s face during Sheenboro’s

Canada Day Parade.

A float of politicians in the Shawville parade.

The Canada Day yard sale in the Shawville Arena ran until 4 p.m. and featured various vendors and several

tables of items for sale that were donated by the community.

Canada Day ended with a bang.

Chrissy Draper enjoying

Canada Day.

Laurie Wallace and Sharon Young giving out hot dogs and cake provided by the Quyon legion executive board

Dressed in red and with the Canadian flag draped over her, Lise St. Aubin is enjoyed being out celebrating with friends and family

This family of three celebrated Canada Day by participating in the parade with their dog.

Caysie Miljour, Mason Gauthier, Fisher Dubeau and Kelly Cote pictured with the otter, O’livia Richard.

Carol Maloney and Catherine Gauthier celebrated Canada Day on horseback in Otter Lake.

Edward Blackstock runs out to get a piece of candy thrown from one of the trucks participating in

Sheenboro’s Canada parade.

Biking through with flags waving, Colten Presley zooms by on the grass.

Adam’s Buoys at the Sheenboro Canada Day celebrations.

A group of friends were having a great time at the celebrations in Otter Lake. From left to right, Denise Dubois, Richard Dubois and

Janet Lafleur.