Canada Day celebrations return to the Pontiac
Brett Thoms
Pontiac July 1, 2022
Sheenboro held its first Canada Day since 2019.
“It just feels like it’s a homecoming for Sheen,” said Jean Gleason, who is on the Sheenboro Canada Day committee. “This is a community that has a lot of summer residents and we haven’t seen some of them for three years because everybody’s been quarantined with covid. And being residents outside of Quebec, they actually often were not allowed to come to their cottages. So it just feels like a big weight has been lifted. And everybody is just so happy just to be able to be here and celebrate.”
This year’s Canada Day celebrations in Sheenboro started with a church service, followed by a pancake breakfast. Doris Ranger, mayor of Sheenboro, said there were about 175 attendees at the breakfast.
The rest of the day saw live music from the band Adam’s Buoys, face painting, a barbecue, a silent auction and other games.
The highlight of the day was the parade which saw floats and an array of other vehicles throw candy to the large crowd of spectators. Notably there was a group of Sheenboro’s line dancers following the float.
Gleason said Canada Day celebrations in Sheenboro are unique due to its Irish and Indigenous heritage.
“We have a very rich Irish heritage and so you’re going to see when you see the floats there’s going to be a lot of green and shamrocks,” said Gleason. “There’s going to be a lot of Irish music playing and fiddling”.
However, Sheenboro was unable to get an Indigenous group to perform some welcoming drumming this year.
Overall the organizers estimate that about 500 people showed up to watch the parade
“It’s just beautiful,” said Ranger about the celebrations.
Otter Lake celebrations for Canada Day were in full swing at 2 p.m. with a parade. Many activities were organized such as face painting and a bouncy castle. There was a live band and a barbecue and at dusk and they ended the night with fireworks.
The event was organized by the Otter Lake Recreation Association, who were thanked by Terry Lafleur and André Fortin who were also there with their families enjoying the festivities.
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca