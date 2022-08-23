CaPQ announced their candidate

Brett Thoms
Pontiac August 24, 2022
The Canadian Party of Quebec (CaPQ) announced that Will Twolan will be its candidate in the Pontiac last Tuesday.
“Will Twolan hails from the Pontiac, and he brings . . .
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca