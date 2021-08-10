Car fire near Bristol last Thursday

The car had crashed into a ditch off the highway before catching flame. Bristol Fire Chief Kevin Kluke said the flame was put out quickly and that there were no injuries from the crash.

Nearly a dozen firefighters from the Bristol and Shawville-Clarendon Fire Departments were sent to the scene of car fire on Hwy 148 near Bristol Mines road last Thursday.

