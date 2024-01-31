Car wraps hydro pole in Shawville, no injuries

Sophie Kuijper Dickson Shawville Jan. 24, 2024 A green sedan crashed into a hydro pole on Main Street in Shawville on the afternoon of Jan. 24., just a couple of doors west of St. Paul’s Anglican Church. Shawville-Clarendon Fire Chief Lee Laframboise said the department got the call at 3:47 p.m. Laframboise said he suspects speed and tire condition caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle. “She had to be driving too fast to do that much damage,” he said. Laframboise did not disclose the name of the driver, but said the accident did not cause any injuries.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca