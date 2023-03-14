CASA announces new online resource

Connor Lalande pontiac March 8, 2023 The Canadian Agricultural Safety Association (CASA) has announced the launch of a new online mental health and farm safety resource. According to a press release made available by CASA last week, the resource will be an online hub for “farmers, farm families, farm workers and farming communities” to access reports, research and organizational contact information relating to mental health and farm safety. Andrea Lear, CEO of CASA, said that the health of those who work on farms is essential to keeping farms themselves safe and sustainable. “The hub acts to bring together information for producers, community members, providers, researchers, journalists and anyone else interested in the link between mental wellness and farm safety.” CASA said the intent of the online resource is to “amplify and promote the already existing programs and resources available to producers across the country.” The online resource can be accessed on the CASA website using the link below: https://www.casa-acsa.ca/en/mental-health/

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca