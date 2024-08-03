Change is coming to Esprit

Jim Coffey, owner and operator of Esprit Rafting, is putting his Ottawa River basecamp known as The Pointe up for sale as part of what he calls a metamorphosis of his adventure watersport company.

Speaking with THE EQUITY on Monday afternoon, Coffey said that while his plans involve continuing Esprit’s canoeing operation in Davidson, he will be moving the rafting operation elsewhere.

“We see some opportunity for some change, some metamorphosis,” he said. “It’s something that I think is going to be very positive for the Pontiac, and it is something that is going to make Esprit sustainable in the long-term.”

Beyond this, Coffey had no other comment at this time.

In a social media post on Monday, Coffey said, “It is with a combination of nostalgia and excitement to announce that our rafting operation will be moving in 2025. That leaves our beloved Basecamp ‘The Pointe’ available for sale.”