Chapeau Agricultural Society harnesses deliciousness of poutine to educate

Attendees enjoying hearty poutines at Waltham Station restaurant.

Connor Lalande

Waltham March 9, 2023

Poutine aficionados from throughout the Pontiac and beyond gathered at the Waltham Station restaurant this past Thursday for a Poutine Day event. Organized by the Chapeau Agricultural Society, the event was billed as a celebration of “all things potato”, according to a Facebook post advertising the gathering.

Members of the public were invited to enjoy freshly prepared poutine and to learn more about potatoes and their importance within the agricultural history of Canada. The event was free of charge for attendees, with kids receiving a poutine at no cost. In the corner of the restaurant’s dining room, a station was set up where kids could play educational games relating to the cultivation and harvesting of potatoes.

A draw was also available wherein the winner would receive a $25 credit towards the Waltham Station restaurant.

Chapeau Agricultural Society farmers market coordinator, Natalie Thompson, said that aside from an excuse to enjoy poutine, the event was being hosted with the purpose of teaching the public, specifically kids, more about where their food comes from.

“We are trying to teach kids about how to grow potatoes,” said Thompson. “A lot of kids probably see potatoes at the grocery store but don’t really know how a potato is grown or how much work it takes to produce.”

Thompson continued by saying that the Chapeau Agricultural Society has plans of highlighting various other foods over the coming months in order to address the growing disconnect between kids and food production.

When asked what motivated her to want to host the event, Waltham Station restaurant owner, Cobe Rabb, said that aside from drawing in business, partnering with the Chapeau Agricultural Society for events like Poutine Day was a way of fostering community in the region.

“It’s nice to support things that are going on in the community and other outside organizations,” said Rabb.