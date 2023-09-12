Chapeau Recreational Association celebrates opening of splash pad

Years of fundraising and planning culminated in the Chapeau Recreational Association (RA) holding a grand opening ceremony for the town’s new splash pad on September 9. With efforts beginning in 2019, the Chapeau RA - with assistance from the MRC’s Regions and Rurality Fund Development Grant and the Municipality of Isle aux Allumettes - raised $195,982.27 for the splash pads construction. “For me, this is the type of community I love raising my family in. Offering activities for all ages to stay healthy and develop a sense of community belonging, this splash pad addition is a big accomplishment for our small area to enjoy and we should all be proud,” wrote President of the Chapeau RA Karie Bissonnette-Sullivan in an email to THE EQUITY. “I cannot explain how thankful I am to everyone for the support, whether that’s in the form of a donation, those who simply reached out to volunteer their time to help with a certain aspect of anything related to the RA, those outside of our board who step up to plan fundraisers to donate back to us, or even those who send messages and approach us to congratulate us on all our efforts. We thank you. We truly wouldn’t be able to do it without you all,” Bissonnette-Sullivan wrote.

