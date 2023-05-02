Chatel announces gun bill changes

In the release, Chatel stated she believed that these changes will address many of the concerns expressed by hunters during the consultations. In conclusion, she wrote that: “No single program or initiative can tackle the challenge of gun violence alone. These measures are part of the Government’s comprehensive plan to keep Canadians safe from gun crime. It begins with strong borders, where we’ve added resources to fight smuggling and stop guns from coming into Canada. Finally, it includes strong prevention strategies, most notably the $250 million Building Safer Communities Fund, which aims to stop gun crime before it starts.”

Brett Thoms Pontiac May 1, 2023 The office of MP Sophie Chatel released a press release on Monday detailing changes made to the draft of Bill C-21. Chatel’s office wrote that these amendments reflect the consultation process with Canadians undertaken by Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, which included a December 2 meeting with Outaouais hunters and sport shooters in Gracefield. The changes include the following:

