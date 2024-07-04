Chili cook-off kicks offsummer in Norway Bay

The community of Norway Bay gathered to eat some chili and celebrate the launch of the summer season at Bristol’s Centennial Hall on Sunday evening. Community members tasted and judged 17 chilis, and were given bread rolls to sop up the juices. Some chilis contained the traditional ground beef and kidney beans, while others were more unorthodox. The Aztec, a Mexican-inspired offering, contained chunks of stewed beef instead of ground beef, and made use of a warm palette of spices including cumin and cinnamon. The Cincinnati, containing no beans at all, defied all expectations of what a chili can be, relying on the flavour of ground beef and a sweeter sauce to win over the skeptics. But the winner of the People’s Choice Award was . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca