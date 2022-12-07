CHIP holds AGM

CHIP 101.9 FM, the Pontiac’s community radio station hosted its AGM last Thursday. During the AGM, the organization adopted the minutes of the 2021’s AGM, read and adopted the organization’s financial statements, adopted an activity report, presented priorities for 2022-2023 and elected directors. The President of CHIP, Diane Grenier, highlighted the current position of the station in her opening remarks, stating: “In 2012 CHIP 101.9 was overwhelmed by deficits and, unlike today did not play a key role in the field of local information. The difficulties were numerous both in terms of human resources and technology. Today, our station is being held up as the example to follow, such as the Community Radio . . .

