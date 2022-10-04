CHIP holds annual BBQ

Brett Thoms Fort-Coulonge October 1, 2022 CHIP 101.9, the community FM radio station for the Pontiac based in Fort-Coulonge, held their annual barbecue last Thursday. Anyone who attended the barbecue could eat a free hotdog, piece of pizza and drink. The annual event is used as an opportunity to launch the programming schedule for 2022-2023. We have some stuff like the drive home with Caleb Nickerson and Eric O’Brien. We have the Montreal Canadien games in French and in a week we have 100 hours of local programming, so we are pretty proud of that, said François Carrier, the director of the CHIP. Carrier explained that the Pontiac Drive show that plays from Monday to Thursday at 4 p.m. will now feature more interviews and more local material. He also announced a partnership they formed with Cogeco in Montreal which would allow them to have a show during the night. “We have more country stuff, because the listeners asked for more, so that’s on Saturday in both French and English,” he said. Carrier explained that the barbecue was important as it allowed the radio station to have a relationship with its listeners. “We are a community radio station so we need members to have a board, now we have almost 500 members so it’s a lot for us.” The event was well attended and included various provincial candidates, the mayors of Fort-Coulonge and Mansfield-et-Pontefract and the warden.

