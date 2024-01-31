Christmas makes a comeback with ESSC theatre production
by Sophie Kuijper Dickson
Fort Coulonge
Jan. 25, 2024
The Grinch may have stolen Christmas, but on Thursday evening students at École secondaire Sieur-De-Coulonge (ESSC) brought it right back in their own French-language adaptation of How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
Titled Le Retour de Noël (The Return of Christmas) and billed as a musical comedy, the show was the first theatrical production the school has seen in years.
ESSC’s dance and drama teacher Natacha Corriveau and activities coordinator Curtis Mousseau were the creative minds behind the theatrical performance, both writers, directors, and set designers for the production.
“It’s the first time we have a show that includes dance, drama and a bit of singing all in one,” Mousseau said. “For our first ever production of this kind we’re really proud of the kids.”
Mousseau said the sold-out show was a success, considering the cast had their first full rehearsal only hours before the official performance on Thursday evening.
“There were even last minute substitutions on the day of the show, but kids learned their scripts the best they could and had help from classmates feeding them their lines from backstage,” Mousseau laughed.
Mousseau said the school’s director Julie Martin was keen to have a musical because she thought “it might help the kids take out some aggression or energy by performing,” Mousseau recalled.
Corriveau said that at first it took some work on her part to convince the students in her drama and dance classes to audition for the production.
“We had to tell them what drama was. They were not super into it at first,” Corriveau said. “They thought maybe drama was a bird course they could just fool around in, but now they’ve seen that they’ve done it once and they’re hungry for more.”
Corriveau said she has already heard from students who have ideas for the next show and want to be involved in writing the script.
“I told them ‘bring all your ideas and we’ll talk about it in class and we’ll figure it out’,” Corriveau said.
“I think it did have its effect of reinvigorating the arts and performing for the kids,” Mousseau concluded.
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca