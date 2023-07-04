CISSS de l’Outaouais forms health and social services committee

Connor Lalande Shawville June 29, 2023 CISSS de l’Outaouais has formed a health and social services territorial committee within the Pontiac. According to its mandate, its purpose is to share “concerns regarding health and social services needs that are specific to the territory, to monitor the services offered to meet the needs of the population and to receive opinions from the population and partners concerning the services offered in order to collectively make improvements using a structured action plan.” “The purpose of the Local Service Network Territorial Committee is to share concerns regarding health and social services needs that are specific to the territory,” said Assistant Director of the committee Joanne Dubois. Dubois went on to explain that an action plan will be developed from the committee’s findings and that it will be shared with relevant government bodies later in the year.

