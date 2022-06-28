Class of 2022 Dr. Wilbert Keon School

Brett Thoms
Chapeau June 25,2022
A graduation ceremony was held for the 14 graduates of Dr. Wilbert Keon School in Chapeau on Saturday evening.
The event started with a dinner followed by speeches and an award economy.
The principal of Dr. Wilbert Keon, Neil Fleming, said that the in-person graduation . . .
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca