Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Amy Jerome found making moccasins was calming and helped her cope with being at home during the lockdown and so she turned it into a business.
Features 

Closer to mother nature: Amy Jerome makes moccasins by hand in the Pontiac

Liz Draper

Growing up wearing moccasins and seeing every member of her family make them was the norm for Amy Jerome, so when she moved away from her reserve and wanted a pair for herself she decided to learn for herself rather than buy them.
Coming from a family of artistically inclined people, Jerome felt she didn’t have the same creativity her siblings naturally had and had to work at it, which is why it took her a long time to start making her own moccasins.
With free time and a hunger for a hobby to . . .

