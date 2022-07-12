CNSC allows more time for Indigenous consultation on NSDF

Brett Thoms Pontiac July 11, 2022 The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) announced last week that they are delaying any decision made on the proposed near surface disposal site (NSDF) in Deep River, Ont. in order to allow more time for “engagement and consultation with Kebaowek First Nation and the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg.” According to a press release from the CNSC the Kebaowek First Nation, the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg, Atomic Energy of Canada Limited, CNL, and CNSC staff will have until January 31, 2023 to file additional information concerning the site. “The Commission will await . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca